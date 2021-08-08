Private investment to be developed in downtown Kannapolis

Justin Eisner/Unsplash

KANNAPOLIS, NC – The agreement to push development on West Avenue Kannapolis has been reached. The local government invests in Right Field Development, LLC, which will eventually develop several buildings. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2026.

The project is divided into three stages. The first phase is Block 4A, located in the Plaza Atrium Health Ballpark's north doorway. There will be several structures constructed there, including offices, restaurants, and residences.

Block 5 is the second phase, located at the intersection of West Avenue and Cannon Baller Way. 79 condominiums or apartments will be built in the neighborhood. The final stage is Block 4B, located at the intersection of West Avenue and Laureate Way. According to the plan, this region will house new hotels or multifamily residential developments and parking spaces.

Darrel Hinnant, Mayor of Kannapolis, stated that this project would be successful because of its strategic position and access to a flourishing downtown marketplace, which will help the city's economic growth. Andy Sandler, the owner of the Cannon Ballers and a partner in Right Field Development, expects that this project will be a game-changer for Stadium Lofts in the coming months.

Furthermore, Stadium Lofts will become a popular destination in Kannapolis. This is because the new residences will have a one-of-a-kind ballpark and stunning West Avenue views from the rooftop terrace. The next step for this project is for the contractor to finalize and submit the designs to obtain permission and close on the first phase properties.

