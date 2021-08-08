Details on the Huntersville Growers' Market coming this August

ja ma/Unsplash

HUNTERSVILLE, NC – Shopping is such a great choice of activity when it also helps local citizens to develop their products. The Huntersville Growers’ Market will be held next weekend on August 14.

Looking back at history, the Huntersville Growers’ Market was established in 1999 to embrace the local farmers in Huntersville and surrounding areas. This market was also built to strengthen relations among the farmers too.

The Huntersville Growers’ Market will take place in two different locations—Veterans Park, Main Street, and Maxwell Street, Huntersville. Due to the COVID-19, the visitors are required to comply with the physical distancing regulations and other health protocols. The Huntersville Growers’ Market will open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. At this local market, visitors can buy a variety of fresh products, pet food, and various craft.

Several vendors that participate in this market include Coddle Creek Farms, Katie’s Konfections, Loaf 122, Sherrill’s Produce, Dixon Farm Flavorings, Green Thumb Gardens, Nature’s Stones, Yappy Hour Bakery, A-Wow the Plant Gal, Alpaca LANART, Earthly Dressings. Or if you are interested in becoming one, you can contact Lindsay Small at LSmall@huntersville.org or 704-766-2253.

Most of the participating vendors have their own website too to allow customers to buy their products through an online pre-order system. Every pre-order are due by Thursday at 5 p.m. and will be ready on Saturday for the pick-up. Visitors don’t need to be worry because all the pre-order pick-ups will be done at the market to reduce the interactions.

Not only does it provide a place to shop, but visitors can also enjoy breakfast at Main Street Coffee, lunch at the Slice House, or enjoy ice cream while playing arcade at Scoop’s Ice Cream and Arcade. These nearby places will put more fun to the visitors’ shopping trip

