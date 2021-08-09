Hearing Session at Monroe Citizens Academy

Brooke Cagle/Unsplash

MONROE, NC – Have you ever questioned where our tax dollars are spent and who manages them? Or maybe other questions related to that? The Monroe Citizens Academy is a perfect event to answer your questions.

Monroe Citizens Academy is a program that provides opportunities for residents and those who work in the city of Monroe to get the detailed information regarding the city government. This program is organized by the government so that residents have knowledge about the city’s department and their roles in public services.

You will attend a hearing session once a week for eight weeks, starting from the beginning of September. Each session will be held on Monday from 5.30 p.m. to roughly 7.3.0 pm at City Hall. In addition, a light dinner will also be provided.

Here are some departments covered during the academy: city manager/ communication and tourism, city attorney, human resources, finance and administration, economic development, police department, fire department, engineering department, information technology, water resources department, energy services department, and Charlotte-Monroe executive airport.

Each department has its own duties which will be well explained through this event, such as providing training concerning legal issues, distribution of electric and natural gas service, sanitary sewer services, and permits and code enforcement.

This program is free of charge. However, due to the limited quota, interested applicants are required to submit a registration form for the academy's consideration. Applicants should go to the government website to fill in their information and mail it to the City of Monroe, Human Resource Dept. P.O. Box 69, Monroe NC 28111-0069 to get the registration form.

