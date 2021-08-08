Experience A Short Aquarium Trip at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord

Biljana Martinić/Unsplash

CONCORD – SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord is a popular local attraction that houses thousands of sea creatures. This place will give you the experience of walking down on a tunnel under the dome aquarium as if you’re under the sea.

Located at the Concord Mills Mall in Concord, SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord might be the perfect place to visit with your kids. Seeing the creatures directly and even interacting with some of them will help the kids to learn about the diverse sea creatures.

This place offers various sea creatures exhibits, an interactive touchpool, and a special event. There are four exhibits—Tropical Ocean, Stingray Bay, Shoaling Ring, and Jellies—that allow visitors to see the different creatures up close.

There is also an interactive touchpool where visitors are welcomed to touch and pat the unique sea creatures such as sea stars, slipper lobster, hermit crab, pencil sea urchin, and many more. An expert is ready to explain some fun facts about the creatures too at this place.

SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord also held a special event and the ongoing event is called the PJ Mask Event that will last until August 31. PJ Masks are superhero characters that will dive into the SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord to stop the chaos that’s happening in the marine. This event includes PJ Masks Character meet and greets, sea-themed activities, and some pop-up games.

Due to the limited capacity, visitors are recommended to book their tickets online. They also have a special price starts from $18.95 if you book the tickets online. Due to the COVID-19 precautions, SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord required all staff and visitors to wear masks. There will be regular cleaning for each of the attractions, especially the high-touch area.

