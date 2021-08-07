Learn About Tropical Plants and Orchids at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

Neha Kumar/Unsplash

GASTON, NC - Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden in Gaston County had been featured as one of the "20 Great Gardens" by HGTV. The Garden welcomed over 100,000 people annually pre pandemic. It is a great place to visit for people of all ages.

It is also one of the most famous wedding venues in Gaston County, with about 100 weddings are held here each year.

Upon entering the Garden, you will be presented by a stained-glass dome and perennial and annual gardens in the Visitor Pavilion. The Garden has nine theme gardens, fountain, nature trails, and a conservatory with an extensive collections of tropical plants and orchids. It is located along the the banks of Lake Wylie.

In 1990s, the late Daniel J. Stowe began to build the Garden on the land he had obtained before the World War II. The Garden opened the Visitor Pavilion along with the many gardens almost a decade later. The Garden's 8,000 square foot Orchid Conservatory was first opened in 2008

Lost Hollow: The Kimbrell Children’s Garden is one of the Garden's facility designated for children. Moreover, it offers educational program for children through experiental learning.

The Garden had began to open some of its facility to public in March 17. However, due to the frequent changes in the pandemic guidelines and health and safety protocols, the Garden may also change its policy. Learn about the Garden's policy before planning your visit.

“The last time we welcomed the public into the Garden was during our holiday event. It seems most everyone felt comfortable visiting.” said Jim Hoffman, Garden’s interim executive director. Hoffman will keep following state restrictions as well as CDC recommendations.

