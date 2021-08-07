UNC Charlotte continues Levine Scholars Program thanks to latest $11.5mn gift

Clay Banks/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - UNC Charlotte received a $11,5 million gift from The Leon Levine Foundation, making it the largest donor in the University's history. The gift will be allocated to continue the Levine Scholars Program through 2029. UNC Charlotte announced the donor on its website on Tuesday, August 3.

The Levine Scholars Program enrolls 20 high school students annually and provides them with a four-year scholarship. The scholarship amounts to $105,000 for students from within the state and $155,000 for students from outside the state, covering tuition, housing, book and mandatory fees. The students will also receive other benefits such as study abroad opportunities, professional networking, personalized mentorship, and more.

The program began in 2009 through a gift from The Leon Levine Foundation owned by Leon and Sandra Levine. Now it has over a hundred alumni with notable achievements and contributions to the community.

In 1959, Leon Levine opened the first Family Dollar Store on Central Ave. Family Dollar is a retail chain designated for Americans with limited disposable income. Levine went on to establish his philanthropic organization The Leon Levine Foundation in 1980. The Foundation invests in programs and organizations that are working to improve education, healthcare, human services and Jewish values. It is based in Charlotte, NC.

“This latest gift magnifies their remarkable impact on our University and the Charlotte community." said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber.

UNC Charlotte named one of the University's hall after the Levines to honor the couple in 2016. The hall is used as administrative offices for the Levine Scholars Program and the Honors College.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.