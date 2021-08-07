'Bike-N-Brew' by The Catawba Lands Conservancy and the Carolina

Milada Vigerova/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC — The Catawba Lands Conservancy and the Carolina Thread Trail are hosting a sports-related event called the “Bike-n-Brew ride.” The event will be held on Thursday, August 12 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This event will start from gathering at the Carolina Thread Trail sign-up table in the Blue Blaze Parking Lot. Participants can then embark on a joint journey on a route that goes through Irwin Creek and Stewart Creek Greenways to past Panther's Stadium and Ray's Splash Planet then turns around and returns to Blue Blaze Brewing.

Although it has the concept of sports-related events, the Bike-n-Brew ride not only focuses on sporting activities but also educates participants on general knowledge of the region. In between cycling activities, participants will stop and learn about the importance of the Irwin and Stewart Creeks to the environment, the history of the surrounding neighborhoods, as well as the public benefits of Greenways in our region.

After the cycling activity ends, participants over the age of 21 are allowed to enjoy Carolina Thread Trail Pale Ale, specialty alcohol from the Carolina Thread Trail, or another drink available from Blue Blaze Brewing.

Participants will be provided with first aid, extra helmets, and a Carolina Thread Trail staff guide to accompany the journey. Participants who do not have their bicycle can borrow a bicycle for free at Charlotte JoyRides.

In connection with local and national guidance on COVID-19, the participants are required to follow the health protocols that have been announced to maintain the comfort and health of all parties. Participants are also required to wear masks and maintain distance from each other.

