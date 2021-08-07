Drag Queen Brunch Show Illusions is here for brunch in Charlotte

Rochelle Brown/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC – Who doesn’t love brunch? But what if there is another ‘spice’ added to your brunch to give you a whole new experience? Then you might want to check out the Drag Queen Brunch Show.

Drag Queen Brunch Show Charlotte is popular adult entertainment that combines comedy, impersonation, and musical performances into one. Located at 3217 The Plaza, Charlotte, the show tickets start from $10. Visitors can book the ticket via their website and are free to choose the brunch package or just enjoy the drag show.

Their brunch package offers various kinds of food served buffet style. They offer brunch menus such as eggs, pancakes, pastries, bagels, salad, bacon, or sausage. Visitors can quench their thirst with a selection of cocktails such as Mimosa, Bloody Marry, and other forms of liquors at the bar.

This show is a safe place and people from different backgrounds of age, sex, and sexual preferences are highly welcomed. The Drag Queen Brunch Show Charlotte is also the perfect fit for bachelor or bachelorette parties and birthday parties.

Drag shows themselves started in the 1800s when men impersonate women for theatrical arts and entertainment. As a form of art, a drag show is more than just a means to wearing a dress, it is also a manifestation of their skills. Theatrical skills such as physical ad vocal expressions are needed to impersonate certain women or celebrities and make it into a performance that is worth watching.

If you are looking for a unique and memorable experience in Charlotte, Illusions might be one of the things to put on that list.

