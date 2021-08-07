Charlotte, NC

Rotary District 7680 Conference 2021: Dare to Explore, A New Tempo

The Hornet's Nest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HzGCa_0bKTidXm00
Claudio Schwarz/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC — Rotary Club of Charlotte will be hosting the 7680 District Conference on September 10-11, 2021. This year’s conference theme is “Dare to Explore, A New Tempo”.

This year’s edition of the historic conference, first hosted by governor Nico Ianelli in 1963, will be held at the recently opened Grand Bohemian Hotel in Uptown Charlotte.

Check-in and get back your SWAG bag on Friday afternoon. The welcome reception will be on Friday evening, from 5:30 a. m. to 8:30 a. m. They will feature special guests and events on Saturday, concluding with an evening reception, dinner gala, and dessert.

Sponsorship opportunity is also available. Details are as follows:

Saturday Night Conference Gala Sponsor $5,000 (1 available)
- Gala 250+ (East.) attended conference signature
- Speaker’s introduction
- Recognition of all communications, signage, slides, and programs as a dinner sponsor
- Two complimentary conference tickets
- Saturday VIP Distinguished Rotarian reception two complimentary invitations
- Sit at a VIP table attended by a speaker

Saturday Night Conference Dessert and Coffee Sponsor $1,500 (2 available)
- Gala 250+ (East.) attended conference signature
- Speaker’s introduction
- Recognition of all communications, signage, slides, and programs as a dinner - sponsor
- Sit at a VIP table attended by a speaker

Saturday Morning Breakout Speaker Program Sponsor $3,000 (4 available)
- Logo/name of the company on all printed products
- 2 Rotary District Conference complimentary seats
- Distinguished Rotarian Reception 2 free invitations
- On-screen recognition throughout the conference
- Mention from the session lectern
- Company promotion Expo table available
- Speaker introduction where appropriate

For further information, visit https://www.charlotterotary.org/Events1920.html.

