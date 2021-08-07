Charlotte, NC

Mecklenburg County Announces New Requirement for Employees

CHARLOTTE, NC - Mecklenburg County makes steady progress towards in-person work policy for County employees.

Recently, Mecklenburg County announced a new policy towards the County’s Welcome Back Mecklenburg plan. As of July 28, the county is redeemed to have a high transmission rate where eleven percent of residents are tested positive for COVID-19. Therefore, all employees residing and working in the county will be required to wear face-covering and show their vaccination status.

Face coverings must also be worn in outdoor settings if they are unable to maintain physical distance for employees who have yet to be vaccinated. Employees can take off their face masks when eating, drinking, or in a situation where they are alone in an office cubicle.

By September 1, the county will also be verifying the vaccination status of the employee following the governor's latest Executive Order #224. This verification is used to manage the internal responses to the pandemic.

After this verification program is implemented, fully vaccinated employees will not be required to wear face-covering when working indoors. This policy has been taken into consideration after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services' recent studies on how vaccinated individuals contribute to a very small amount of transmission, despite contracting the Delta variation in a “breakthrough infection."

County Manager Diorio and her team continue to re-evaluate the working policy as now employees can still continue working from home with telework up to three days per week. The county's Stage 3 plan will be effective starting from August 1 until October 1. Re-evaluations will be conducted to decide whether or not the in-person work will begin in September.

