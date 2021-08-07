NDCHHS Issued $413 Million for Summer Food Assistance Program

Joel Muniz/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) has begun issuing $413 million in summer food assistance program. Children in Charlotte who are eligible for this benefit can contact Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy for assistance.

NCDHHS continues to issue food assistance payment this summer. This food assistance will be given to 1.1. Million eligible children through Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer card or P-EBT card. Families whose children are eligible to receive free or reduced-price meal at school will be granted the one-time payment of $375.

“Children need access to enough healthy food every day to thrive and develop to their full potential… These benefits will help hundreds of thousands of North Carolina families buy groceries this summer.” said NCDHHS Chief Deputy Secretary for Opportunity and Well-Being Susan Gale Perry.

Summer P-EBT will be provided to eligible NC student and children under age of 6 who receive Food and Nutrition Services benefits. Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy explained that all Charlotteans whose children receive free or reduced-price school meals prior to school closing due to pandemic is eligible for the program. In this case no registration is necessary as P-EBT card will be delivered to residents’ mail. For residents who currently receive Food Nutrition Services (FNS) benefits, this funds will be automatically added to the existing card. For families whose income change and now becoming eligible for the program, they will receive their benefit in September or October.

Resident’s immigration status does not affect the eligibility of children. Using this benefit will not affect any future immigration application for family members. For more information food assistance program in Charlotte call 704-376-1600 or access charlottelegaladvocacy.org

