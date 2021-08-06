ASC Cultural Vision Grants announces winners of Charlotte's Aspiring Artist grants

Tim Mossholder/unsplash

CHARLOTTE,NC- ASC Cultural Vision Grants announced recipients of prize money up to $10.000 for awards that support high quality arts and culture projects within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg community. The awards were given to 31 groups and individuals.

In response to Mecklenburg County’s vision to support community’s interest in arts and culture, ASC Cultural Vision Grants provides funding for arts and culture projects. 69 groups and individuals have applied for latest round of the grants. After carefully considering the projects’ goal and vision, ASC selected 31 recipients to receive $198.000 combined in funding. All grant recipients are anticipated to finish their projects by June 30, 2022.

Diversity and inclusivity are the principle taken by ASC in choosing the grant recipients. This year, 45 of the grantees are the first-time applicant. 71 percent of the projects are led by Charlotteans that have historically been under resourced such as African, Asian, LGBTQ, disability, Native American, and Latin-a/o/x/e.

“This support allows us to invest in the people, programs and ideas that move us toward a more equitable, sustainable and innovative creative ecosystem.” said ASC President Krista Terrell.

The award recipients are given to broad range of projects including Charlotte Pride Band that focuses on music LGBTQIA composers, Charlotte Museum of History to support annual African American Heritage Festival, Charlotte Film Society whose vision is to organize multicultural film festival, and many more.

ASC is currently opening opportunity for ASC Cultural Vision Grants.

The application for the next round is accepted through Sept. 8. All individuals or organizations based in Mecklenburg County with passion in art and culture can apply on artandscience.org

