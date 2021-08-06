Charlotte, NC

ASC Cultural Vision Grants announces winners of Charlotte's Aspiring Artist grants

The Hornet's Nest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rtk3v_0bJpL0ea00
Tim Mossholder/unsplash

CHARLOTTE,NC- ASC Cultural Vision Grants announced recipients of prize money up to $10.000 for awards that support high quality arts and culture projects within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg community. The awards were given to 31 groups and individuals.

In response to Mecklenburg County’s vision to support community’s interest in arts and culture, ASC Cultural Vision Grants provides funding for arts and culture projects. 69 groups and individuals have applied for latest round of the grants. After carefully considering the projects’ goal and vision, ASC selected 31 recipients to receive $198.000 combined in funding. All grant recipients are anticipated to finish their projects by June 30, 2022.

Diversity and inclusivity are the principle taken by ASC in choosing the grant recipients. This year, 45 of the grantees are the first-time applicant. 71 percent of the projects are led by Charlotteans that have historically been under resourced such as African, Asian, LGBTQ, disability, Native American, and Latin-a/o/x/e.

“This support allows us to invest in the people, programs and ideas that move us toward a more equitable, sustainable and innovative creative ecosystem.” said ASC President Krista Terrell.

The award recipients are given to broad range of projects including Charlotte Pride Band that focuses on music LGBTQIA composers, Charlotte Museum of History to support annual African American Heritage Festival, Charlotte Film Society whose vision is to organize multicultural film festival, and many more.

ASC is currently opening opportunity for ASC Cultural Vision Grants.

The application for the next round is accepted through Sept. 8. All individuals or organizations based in Mecklenburg County with passion in art and culture can apply on artandscience.org

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_f45f0bae14110528b01d5c568d53a952.blob

Source for Charlotte local news and its surrounding areas.

Charlotte, NC
246 followers
Loading

More from The Hornet's Nest

Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Ballet enriches the ballet community and artists through digital performances

CHARLOTTE, NC – Join Charlotte Ballet as they showcase a number of digital performances for free on YouTube amidst pandemic. As of November 2020, the Charlotte Ballet has uploaded eight performances onto its website. The “Home with Charlotte Ballet” videos are hosted on their unlisted YouTube uploads and can be accessed for free by accessing their website here. (hyperlink di kata "here"; https://charlotteballet.org/digital-performances/)Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Bank of America Supports the Smithsonian Race Initiative

CHARLOTTE, NC - Bank of America, Charlotte based private bank, provides a five-year $1.25 billion commitment to support the Smithsonian race initiative “Our Shared Future: Reckoning with Our Racial Past,”.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

UNC Charlotte awarded the first of its Theresa Perez Memorial Scholarship

CHARLOTTE, NC - UNC Charlotte awarded Lydia Fergison '09 M.Ed., principal of North K-8 Language Academy and education doctoral student, with its Theresa Perez Memorial Scholarship, making her the first recipient of the scholarship.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Take your next insta-worthy picture with these murals in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC- August 19 is officially World Photography Day. To celebrate this moment, hunt your insta-worthy picture with these aesthetic murals in Charlotte. Charlotte offers a lot of public artworks that could enhance your picture. Check out these murals in the city by local artists that will take your outfit-of-the-day picture to the next level:Read full story
Hickory, NC

New Exhibitions in Hickory Museum of Art

HICKORY, NC - Hickory Museum of Art, the second oldest art museum in North Carolina, will have new exhibitions in October this year and February 2022. Here are some information about the upcoming exhibitions.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

5 Coffee Shops in Charlotte, NC

CHARLOTTE, NC - Coffee shop is always a good place to hang out with your friends, read a book, or to get your work done. These are 5 coffee shops in Charlotte that will provide you a place to do those things and more.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

How to Protect Unvaccinated Kids In Going Back to School

CHARLOTTE, NC- Kids are soon will be back to school in a whole different pandemic setting. Kids under the age of 12 may not receive their vaccines yet as the first protection, but parents can take some measures to keep their unvaccinated kids safe.Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

What to do with the street litter: Charlotte Adopt-A-City Street

CHARLOTTE, NC – Street litter has been a concern for a long time. In response to this concern, the Adopt-A-City Street program was founded. This program consists of over 400 volunteer groups who are committed to ‘adopt’ the city’s street and create a litter-free environment along hundreds of miles of the city street.Read full story
Concord, NC

City of Concord Become The Fastest-growing City in North Carolina

CONCORD, NC - According to newly released Census Bureau data, Concord is one of the fastest-growing cities in the state and region. In response to Concord's strong economic growth, low tax rate, and high-quality education and health care, other businesses and families are moving to the city to experience the outstanding quality of life that Concord offers.Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Come to Charlotte to Taste Various Wines and a Wonderful Vineyard Experience

CHARLOTTE, NC - If you want to enjoy a glass of fine wine, you don't have to fly across the country to Napa Valley. The Queen City is a place to many vineyards that offer fine experiences to the area that you will think you are in a valley on the West Coast.Read full story
Dallas, NC

Gaston College presents Block Party to release its new branding

DALLAS, NC - Starting from the upcoming Fall semester, Gaston College will come with a new logo, colors, mascot, and tagline. All the new branding will be released at the Gaston College Block Party on Thursday, August 19.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

City of Charlotte Accepting Applications for New Advisory Commission

CHARLOTTE, NC- The City of Charlotte is accepting applications for new advisory commissions. Residents who are interested in addressing community priorities can register through Aug. 27.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Best places to enjoy meat in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC – Meat lovers, get your heads up! If you are looking for a good place to devour meat dishes, we got you covered. Here are some recommendations for the best places to enjoy meat in Charlotte.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

5 Bookstores in Charlotte, NC

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte offers a variety of bookstores that will spoil readers with countless book options. Here are 5 bookstores you can visit in Charlotte if you're planning to expand your book collections.Read full story
Concord, NC

Join the Colorful Lights Walking Tour event in Concord

CONCORD, NC - Each weekend from September 1st through the first week of October, Historic Concord will light up over 50 historic homes in the North and South Union streets with multicoloured lights. The tour is planned to go through Downtown Concord, exploring the city's history while also boosting the local economy.Read full story
York County, SC

Cheap Ways to Enjoy York County

YORK, SC - York County offers you a variety of ways to have a cheap getaway. Here are some affordable places you can visit in York County. Open from Monday through Thursday, The Anne Springs Close Greenway will afford you a chance to reconnect with nature. The Greenway consists of lakes, forests, and pastures that will afford you a chance to reconnect with nature.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Five Solutions to Know Your Consumer Needs

CHARLOTTE, NC - Before conducting business with you, you will have to deal with two obstacles. While having excellent customer service, support, and sales is necessary for your business's continued success, unforeseen friction may occur before you see your customer's face. You only need to fix the problem with your content to resolve this issue.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte top 3 co-working spaces

CHARLOTTE, NC – As a city with high market and business activities, Charlotte has many comfortable workplaces and some of them are even available for rent. So if maybe you are looking for some space to rent for your new business or you’re just looking for a comfortable place to get your work done, then these comfortable co-working spaces might be your option to go.Read full story
Rowan County, NC

Rowan County Announces the Third Annual Creek Week

ROWAN, NC - Rowan County will hold the third annual Rowan Creek Week beginning on August 21 through August 28. This event is held to raise awareness of the important role that local waters play in keeping the health of the communities within.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy