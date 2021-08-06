Charlotte's Blumenthal Performing Arts Invites Charlotteans to Uptown Sweat

Kelly Sikkema/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - Blumenthal Performing Arts invites Charlottean to join their latest event, “Uptown Sweat”, an all-day fitness event this Saturday, August 7 starting from 9 a.m.

Blumenthal Performing Arts in collaboration with Charlotte Center City Partners is holding this fitness event at Victoria Yards at N. Tryon St., just across the street from Duckworth’s. Participants will sweat their morning sweat with a series of workouts led by four of Charlotte’s best instructors. A live DJ will also be present to accompany the session.

There will be four classes in total, with one of them is set to be announced soon. The morning workout starts at 9 a.m. with Body and Bands Fitness by Latisha Judie. Following at 10 a.m. is a yoga session led by Jasmine Hines. Marking the sun at noon is Urban Cardio Dance Fit with Corey Brown.

The workout will be held with safety protocols. All participants are requested to bring their yoga mat, water bottle, towel, and face mask. The face mask will only be required when entering and exiting the venue but can be taken off while working out. There will be designated entrances and exits with sanitation available.

Participants must register first for each class by accessing this website www.blumenthalarts.org. This workout session is free but attendees are encouraged to give the gig artist donation to promote the growth of each artist.

By getting your workout in Uptown Sweat, you will be both working out your body, and you can also get local artists back to work.

