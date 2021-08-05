Johnston YMCA Reveals NoDa's Y Development Plan in 70 Years

CHARLOTTE, NC - The North Charlotte YMCA was built in 1948, after partnering NoDa's Comunity with the Y branch from North Charlotte as well. The Y was built by David Johnston in 1949 and named after his father, Richard Johnston.

The Y facility that exists now was built in 1949 and took part in NoDa Community and Fitness Centre. Since then, the community name has changed to NoDa's Y Community.

YMCA held a Community Design Session attended by representatives from the Greater Charlotte YMCA, community partners, and resident groups in NoDa, Plaza Midwood, and the other communities in NoDa and Charlotte.

"The YMCA of Greater Charlotte is working alongside these key volunteers with consultants to develop an RFP to engage the development community, with the intent to build on the rich history of the Johnston YMCA, maximize the land, and design an enduring neighborhood hub for the NoDa community," said Heather Briganti as the spokesperson of Y explained the real plan of NoDa's Community

After a long discussion with the expert and communities, the selected plan was doing partnerships with a grocery store, adding site parking, on-the-spot health care, a small scale business incubator, built art and artist sites, affordable housing, and many more. This plan was inspired by the other community which focusing on facilities making across the U.S.

The Y community, since its establishment, has focused on how to break the cycle of poverty and that was also included in the plan. They suggested to address food insecurity through food share programs and join partnerships with social and senor services, provide easy access to primary care, mental health care, chronic disease prevention, and other health emergency matters, and host a summer camp program for kids and the other children outdoor activities

