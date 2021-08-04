Exploring Charlotte Through Augmented Reality in Levine Museum's New Mobile App

Andy Makely/unsplash

CHARLOTTE,NC - The Levine Museum is going to launch a new way to explore Charlotte city. Without physically visiting the museum, Charlotteans can now take a stroll around the city via a mobile app.

Levine Museum has announce the launch of KnowCLT, an immersive GPS-based mobile application that allows users to explore the Queen City. The app offers a new way to learn about Charlotte’s Brooklyn neighborhood where the largest Black community in the Carolinas live.

Just by using the app, users can dive into the story of Brooklyn without having to physically present in neighborhood. Just grab the app and sit on your couch to experience Brooklyn’s history in the form of photos, poetry, and narration with former residents’ voice over.

Not only learning the history of the city, KnowCLT will also take you stroll around the area through augmented reality. This technology allows you to explore seven historic sites that come alive through the app, from city’s first public library for Black Charlotteans to Myers Street School “Jacob’s Ladder”

The app also offers a new way to support community by encouraging users to collect achievement and redeem rewards at local Black-owned businesses. With this program, not only that the users will gain knowledge on history of Black community but they can also provide support to them.

KnowCLT app will be officially launched on Aug. 7 in the app store. The first 100 people to visit the museum for the launching and prove to have downloaded the app on their phone will receive gift bags to bring home after their walking tour ends.

