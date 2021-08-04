Charlotte to celebrate 2021 Black Philanthropy Month

Fred Kearney/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC — This August marks the 10th anniversary of Black Philanthropy Month. The celebration continues to empower the Black community in Charlotte through feature stories on #SpotlightOnCLT.

August is Black Philanthropy Month (BPM) and Charlotte is going to take part in the 10th-anniversary celebration. A nonprofit community, SHARE Charlotte is thrilled to announce the agenda of BPM 2021. In collaboration with other organizing partners The National Pan-Hellenic Council of Charlotte, My Brother’s Keeper Charlotte-Mecklenburg, and the YMCA of Greater Charlotte, Charlotte will take part in spreading the spirit by educating the community of Charlotte about racial inequities and the importance of supporting Black-led organizations. The education will be delivered through some media including Instagram photo series, interviews on podcasts, story pieces, and SHARE newsletter every Thursday.

Along with getting educated on black community history and their roles, Charlotteans could also give support directly to the Black-owned businesses in Queen City. For delicacies, you can get your caffeine dose in Cynthia’s Coffee Cup on Benfield Road or pile up local coffee beans from Coffee Cone Café’s online store. Get your morning sweat in a group fitness class led by a certified trainer, Taylor Calamese at Charlotte Fit on Harris Boulevard Suite W.

You could also shop for pieces made by the local Black artists at BLK MRK CLT on Statesville Avenue and Dupp & Swat on Camp North End. Charlotteans are welcomed to find a new sense of style in Captivate in SouthPark Mall, and Five13 Studio in South End. Finally, wrap up your day with local dining in Leah&Louise on Camp Road or Mert’s Heart and Soul on N College Street.

