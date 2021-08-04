Charlotte, NC

North Carolina to give incentives to anyone taking the COVID-19 vaccine

The Hornet's Nest


Steven Cornfield/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is giving incentives to individuals who get their COVID-19 vaccine shots. Charlotte residents can claim them by taking vaccines in 12 participating locations.

Not only are the vaccines free, but the NCDHHS will also help residents pay for the time and transportation. Individuals aged 18 and above who get their first dose at several participating locations in each city will receive a $100 Summer Card. This incentive will come in the form of Prepaid Mastercard®.

These incentives will also be given to anyone who drives their family or friends to their first dose of vaccine. Every vaccine appointment to drive to will grant the driver with $25 Summer Card also comes in form of a Mastercard®. Drivers can get as many appointments as they want to as NCDHHS will give one Summer Card per the first-dose visit. With incentives for vaccines receiver and drivers, NCDHHS is making vaccinations more affordable and convenient for everyone.

Residents who are interested in getting their incentives can make appointments to get vaccinated. There are 12 locations participating in this program scattered from Tuckaseegee Road to Billingsley Road, Beatties Ford Road, and many more. All locations accept walk-ins alongside prior appointments.

Furthermore, residents under the age of 18 who get their vaccine shots will get a chance to win $125.000 in the Summer Cash 4 School program. There will be four drawings to win the cash for post-secondary education. The prize can be used at any post-secondary institution and will be given in the form of a savings account in the NC 529 Plan.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

