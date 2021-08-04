Charlotte FC Welcomes New Additions for 2021-2022 Academy Program

Nigel Msipa/unsplash

CHARLOTTE- Charlotte Football Club has welcomed new academy coaches and staff for 2021-2022 season. The new additions have been brought in to help create a pathway to Major League Soccer.

Charlotte FC welcomes new addition to the team for 2021-2022 Academy Program. This season the brand-new full-time U14 TEAM will equip the U15 and U17 teams with new force. The club also announced the part-time Discovery Program for U12s and U13s will begin in September 2022.

To support rigorous training towards MLS, Charlotte FC welcomes new academy coaches and staff members. This season U14 will be trained under Bryan Scales as Head Coach. Scales previously in charge for over a decade at New England Revolution as academy director and academy coach. The new coach also holds prestigious badge of Fench Federation Elite Coach License.

For U15, Charlotte FC fetch professional player of several top-division South American Clubs, Jorge Herrera. With 20-year of experience consists of 140 games and 55 goals, Herrera is ready to train the team.

“I look forward to helping these young athletes pursue their dreams, and to advancing the club’s goals for producing Homegrown talent.” said Herrera.

Along with new coaches, Charlotte FC also added Abdul Chibsah as Academy head of recruitment in charge for talent identiciation and data analysis. Bruno Paschoalini also joined the club as Head of Academy Operations fueled by degree of Masters in Sports Management and MBA Marketing.

The Academy’s pre season will kick off on Monday, Aug 2 with 54 full-time players including 30 new signings. The U14, U15, and U17 teams will begin MLS Next League play on Saturday, Sept 11.

