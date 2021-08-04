Mecklenburg 1000 Deaths: 5 things to know about the Delta Variant

Martin Sanchez/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC- Mecklenburg County just recorded its 1,000th COVID-19 death this week. Residents are requested to get vaccinated immediately.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising in the U.S. Statistically, the newly admitted COVID patients in Novan Health Charlotte are the residents who have not been vaccinated. Dr. David Priest, Novan Health Chief Safety, Quality, and Epidemiology officer revealed the surge in Delta case is leading to more deaths.

To be better protected from Delta variants, Priest revealed there are five things to be noted:

1. Average age of admitted COVID Patients are trending younger.

The average age of admitted patients is now going down from 61 to 47. It means younger people are also at risk to be infected. The Delta variant is deemed to be contagious even to the younger people who thinks they are in good health.

2. Get antibodies from vaccine

Priest explained it’s safer to get antibodies from the vaccine that to get antibodies as result of COVID infections. For people who Is already infected by the virus, their body will form antibodies but this protection is only lasts for unpredictable number of months

3. Face covering in school is the first protection for kids.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) revealed children older than age 2 are strongly suggested to wear face covering in school. AAP recommends this policy as large portion of students age can’t be vaccinated yet.

4. Pregnant women can be vaccinated

Priest revealed there is no evidence that the vaccine is harmful for pregnant woman. National obstetrical groups recommend pregnant woman to have the vaccine now than to get COVID while pregnant as the impact could be severe for the mother and the baby.

5. How the virus spreads

COVID spreads through droplets and small particles. When these particles are breathed in by other people, the virus will be spread. Priest emphasized that fully vaccinated individuals are highly unlikely to carry and spread the virus to the unvaccinated population. For safe and healthy community, residents are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

