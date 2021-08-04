Get Your Vaccine Shot For A Chance to Win $1 million

Brano/unsplash

CHARLOTTE,NC- Charlotteans now have a chance to win $1 million from North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). Just get your vaccine shot and prepare to get lucky.

Summer Cash Drawing is back again from NCDHHS COVID-19 Response. This biweekly drawing will grant North Carolinians who were vaccinated against COVID-19 have a chance to win $1 million dollar. The final drawing is going to be held on Wednesday every two weeks.

“Everyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccination is a winner! These summer cash drawings add another reward to the many that come with getting a COVID-19 vaccination.” —Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of NCDHHS

While North Carolina has made great progress in COVID-19 vaccination, the public health experts launched this program to encourage more residents to be vaccinated. All Charlotteans who received the first dose of Pfizer and Moderna and the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible to participate in the Cash Drawing. The lottery is open for individuals above age of 18 and is registered as North Carolina Resident.

The drawings are randomized. Residents who received the dose before 10 June 2021 will be given one entry and individuals who received the shot after 10 June 2021 will be granted two entries, increasing their odds of winning.

After the drawing was launched on June 23 2021, there are two winners to have received the cash prize. On the drawing of June 23, Shelly W. from Forsyth County bring home the prize and on the drawing of July 7, Natalie E. from Pineville was granted the cash. Want to be as lucky as them? go get your vaccine immediately in the nearest locations!

