One stop for all Health Village in Queen City

Kristine Wook/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC- Atrium Health Rea Village Medical Plaza is ready to open for the public. No more fitting doctor appointment into your schedule as this health center is located in the most strategic spot in town.

Atrium Health Rea Village Medical Plaza might be one-stop-for-all destination for the Charlottean’s busy schedule. This plaza is now open to provide residents with broad range of medical care services. Atrium Health Rea Village Medical plaza is purposely locate between South Charlotte’s Rea Farms and Waverly Shopping Center. With this strategic locations, residents can now go see the doctor on their way home or on their way to grocery run while also picking up a cup of morning coffee.

There are three primary cares to choose from in Rea Village. Atrium Health Levine Childre’s Rea Village Pediatrics is ready to provide health service for family. Services provided at pediatrics are diet and nutrition guidance, laboratory and radiology services, and pediatric care for newborns, babies, and teens.

Health care services primarily targeted to women can also be found in this plaza. Atrium Health Women’s Care Creek Pointe OB/GYN Rea Village delivers gynecologic care such as pap smears and cervical cancer screening, birth control consultation, and STD screenings. Following on next month, Family Medicine center is set to launch in mid-September, offering medicine care for all ages.

In addition to primary care, Rea Village also provides specialty care such as orthopedics and sports medicine and pediatric urology. Consultation for allergy, asthma, and immunology is going to be opened in mid-September.

All the primary and specialty care must be reserved by prior appointment. For urgent care and emergency services, residents can just walk in to get immediate care for a minor illness and injury for 24 hours a day.

