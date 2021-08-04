New Beverage Production Hub Brings Jobs to Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC - On Tuesday, July 27, Governor Roy Cooper announced that Ball Corporation would invest $383.8 million to join Red Bull and Raunch's plan to build a new beverage production hub in Concord. It is projected to bring 220 new jobs to Cabarrus County. By 2027, three companies will invest more than $1 billion in Cabarrus County.

Ball is a global packaging and aerospace company, established in 1880 by five brothers named Edmund, Frank, George, Lucius, and William. The company will produce aluminum cans for Red Bull and other customers in an 800,000 square foot new production hub. Now the company oversees some 21,500 employees worldwide and over a hundred locations. The company headquarter is located in Westminster, Colorado.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ball Corporation – a company with an impressive 141-year-old history – to Concord,” said Concord Mayor Bill Dusch. Mayor Dusch added that Ball's partnership with Red Bull and Rauch would create diverse opportunities and high-quality jobs for the residents of Cabarrus County.

The average annual salary for all new positions at Ball is $70,555. This will create an annual payroll advancement of more than $15,5 million per year to the county's current average annual wage rate that is $41,255.

The company's expansion to Concord will be facilitated partly by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG), which the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee has approved. JDIG underlies that $4.1 million to be paid over 12 years if the performance targets are fulfilled.

This month, Cabarrus County and the City of Concord will hold public hearings to discuss performance-based property tax grants on increased tax value.

