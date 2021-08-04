Belmont Set to Build a New Community Recreation Center

BELMONT, NC—A new 42,000-square-feet recreational center will be built in Belmont. The new recreation center is projected to bring progress to Belmont's recreational program, which promises economic development in the region.

The facility will be located in between The Kevin Loftin Riverfront Park and CityWorks premises. A new greenway system and dog and skate park will also be built near the facility in the future.

The design was handled by Clark Patterson Lee (CPL) Architecture, which has now been approved. The recreational center will have many facilities, including basketball courts, 6 volleyball courts, media room for teenage programming. CPL created the design with structural engineers from Michael M. Simpson + Associates, Inc., civil engineers and lanscape engineers from Alfred Benesch & Co., and construction manager at risk partner from Edifice.

CPL is a multi-sector architechture, engineering, and planning firm founded in 1975. The firm primary expertise are in the Healthcare, Transportation, Community and Academic sectors. CPL has worked on many projects, including Caldwell UNC Health Care facility realignment, Cleveland Avenue Library, and Bridgewater College Kline Campus Center.

“The location of this facility is probably one of its best attributes,” explained CPL Project Manager, Rachel Nilson, AIA. Nilson added that besides being located near a river access, the facility is situated in one of the main routes to downtown area, and it will be the first thing people see when visiting the city of Belmont.

The project is planned to begin construction at the end of summer and will be completed in the fall 2022.

