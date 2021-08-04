Participate in Kayak Sprint Race at Catawba Riverfest

Belmont, NC - Catawba Riverkeeper will hold Catawba Riverfest on Saturday, August 7. The event will have live music by Dr. D and Joey Lavalle, food trucks, local craft beer, educational activities for children, and more. The event will begin at 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Catawba Riverkeeper central missions are to improve Catawba river water quality through monitoring and advocacy, and to protect the river from potential threats. The Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation Board of Directors appointed Donna Lisenby as the first Riverkeeper in 1998. The title is held by Brandon Jones. Catawba Riverkeeper is also employing scientists, educators, and environmentalists to carry out programs at Catawba river.

Catawba Riverkeeper employs a professional staff of scientists, educators, and passionate environmentalists executing programs across the basin

The main spectacle in this event will be the "King & Queen of the Catawba: Kayak Sprint Race" presented by Human Powered Movement. It is a flatwater of approximately 5 miles sprint around the island in the creek of Kevin Loftin Riverfront Park. Registration can be done on the spot during the day of the event.

Visitors will need to pay $5 donation to the Catawba River Foundation to participate. Participants can do the sprint many times over by paying the same amount each time. This will increase their chance to win the prizes. Winners will consist of one man and woman with the fastest sprint time. Other prizes will also be given to randomly selected participants.

People under the age of 12 are allowed to join the race. Participants can only use kayaking gears from Catawba Riverkeeper. They will be free to go clockwise or otherwise during the race.

There will also be free kayaking activity both in single and tandem kayaks. It is a family-friendly event.

