Get to know the exhibits at the Levine Museum of the New South

CHARLOTTE, NC - There are various exhibits at Levine Museum of the New South, ranging from the end of the Civil War in 1865 to the present day. Here are the exhibits available at the museum.

Cotton Fields to Skyscrapers

Cotton Fields to Skyscrapers is an award-winning exhibit that has over 1,000 artifacts, images, clips, music, and oral histories, and is the centerpiece of Levine Museum.

Museum visitors can visit a tenant farmer's house, see and touch a pile of seed cotton, and visit the Good Samaritans Hospital Chapel, which is one of the first African American hospitals in the south, and other activities, as they tour the 6 different sites within the exhibit.

Brooklyn: Once a City Within a City

Brooklyn: Once a City Within a City covers the emergence and demise of Charlotte's Brooklyn neighborhood. It utilizes Augmented Reality to tell the stories of the most thriving black community in the Carolinas.

The exhibit shows the cost of progress and growth to the community and the segregation which still causes an economic opportunity gap in Charlotte to this day.

It Happened Here: Lynching and Remembrance

It Happened Here is based on the Equal Justice Initiative research which explores the history of lynching across the country.

Visitors can watch An Outrage, a documentary about lynching sites in six different states that includes the memories and perspectives of descendants, scholars, and community activists.

Lumbee Indians: a People and a Place

The museum's most recent exhibit, Lumbee Indians: a People and a Place, dives into the life of the Lumbee people and their culture through a series of photographs curated by Nancy Strickland Fields, the Director of UNC Pembroke’s Museum of the Southeast American Indian.

