Belmont Friday Night Live Concert Series 2021 still Available in August

BELMONT, NC — Friday Night Live is back in Downtown Belmont with three concerts in July and August. The event was not held last summer due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Downtown Belmont Development Association (DBDA) received a lot of feedback from the community regarding the concert and after seeing some restrictions erased, it decided to bring the concert back. The Downtown Belmont Development Association (DBDA) is excited to once again hold this concert.

The events will be held on South Main Street next to Stowe Park from 7:00pm to 11:00pm. It is worth mentioning that the Main Street will be closed on the days starting from 2pm in preparation of the events. The events will open with a beverage garden and music by DJ Eric Bowman. The featured bands' performance will be at 8:00 p.m.

The July concert happened on July 23, featuring the "Fix You Coldplay" tribute band.

The first of this month's concerts will be on August 6. It will feature the first Zac Brown tribute Band 20 Ride. Zac Brown is American country/folk music legend with nine hit singles, two platinum selling albums. The August 20 concert, on the other hand, will feature The Dave Matthews Tribute Band.

Prior to the Friday Night Live, Downtown Belmont held another concert at the annual Red, White, and Belmont celebration with some 10,000 people attending the event on July 3. The Breakfast Club tribute band performed in the event. It was the first time people at Belmont could gather in such an event since the pandemic began.

"We hope this will be a catalyst for attendance at this year's Friday Night Live," said Downtown Director Phil Boggan.

Visit eventy.com to learn more about Friday Night Live, or reach out to the Community Development Coordinator, Cassidy Lackey.

