New Housing Development Project at Plato Price

MECKLENBURG, NC - Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region with the Ally Charitable Foundation, and the City of Charlotte are collaborating to launch a housing development project, a 40-home development in The Meadow at Plato Price and it was announced during National Homeownership Month.

The project aims to address the affordable housing shortages and revitalize historic Black neighborhoods in West Charlotte. Only 15% of homes for sale in Mecklenburg County are considered affordable for households with less than $50,000 of annual earnings.

The Ally Charitable Foundation, which is the primary corporate funder, will invest $1 million into the project for the next four years. The City of Charlotte will invest the same amount of money and the project is scheduled to start in September and is expected to be finished in late 2024.

"Our vision is to remove barriers to homeownership for families, especially families of color, who have been shut out of homeownership opportunities, and instead offer access to vibrant, affordable communities," said Laura Belcher, President & CEO of Habitat Charlotte Region.

The Plato Price area will be transformed into a new community that will provide around 40 homes built by Habitat staff, volunteers, and future home owners. This new area will be located at Morris Field Drive, in the middle of Wilkinson Boulevard and Graham Parkway. It will have walking paths, nature areas, and provide easy access to public transportation.

The area was originally home to Plato Price School and was a thriving Black neighborhood. For decades, Black students have studied there before it was closed in the 1960s. In the 1980s, the City of Charlotte took ownership of the land and donated it to Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte region.

