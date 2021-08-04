Queen City Robotics Alliance's Upcoming Event: Robot Festival at Tuckaseegee

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

CHARLOTTE, NC – If your kids, or even yourself are a fan of robots, this event is a must-visit one! Get the hands-on experience of operating the robots by yourself and even join the robotics team at Queen City Robotics Alliance, or QCRA, Robot Festival at Tuckaseegee.

The Robot Festival at Tuckaseegee will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Tuckaseegee Park and Recreation Center. This festival will start from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a robot demonstration from the QCRA teams.

This event is designed for middle and high school students who have a big interest in robotics. However, if you are new to robotics and have no experience before, you are also more than welcome to visit them.

The Robot Festival at Tuckaseegee includes some fun games, activities, and giveaways. They also provide drinks and snacks, which make this event even better! The QCRA will also recruit some new members for the team and you can register yourself at this festival.

The QCRA is a non-profit charitable organization founded in 2014, which mission is to encourage young people's innovation in science and technology, teamwork, communication, and leadership. The organization has its FIRST—For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology—robotics programs that mentor the robotics team and encourage them to enter various robotic competitions.

The QCRA also offers a 2-day camp for students who want to learn about 3D printers. The students will learn about building the 3D printer and additive manufacturing on the first day. On the second day, they will start operating the 3D printer using code software to print their objects. The students will come home with the things that they build on their hands.