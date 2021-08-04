Salisbury Awards $100,000 To Build 100 New Homes

SALISBURY, NC - Salisbury city intends to commit $100,000 as the award of the 2021 BlockWork Project and celebration of Lowe's centennial.

The BlockWork Project developed its first project in 2010, with the Community Appearance Commission's Neighborhood Leaders Alliance (NLA) assistance. With this project, the community expects the community volunteer, residents to hold hands to transform their neighborhood to be a cleaner and safer place.

The BlockWork Project awards on Saturday, October 23rd, on "National Make a Difference Day." The project agenda includes carpentry, pantry, landscaping and general cleaning in a block area. The communities expect the local community and residents will keep the stability of the good environment. The project locations and awards are chosen by The Salisbury Community Appearance Commission and Housing Advocacy Commission. Both of the communities have chosen 600 and 700 blocks of S. Ellis Street, located in West Square Neighborhood as the block candidate for this award.

To participate the program, you need to:

- make sure the location is Salisbury City area, no outside area is allowed

- the block locations should be approved by Block Captain

- make sure the block neghborhood are taking part in the project

- allow the owner-occupied and rental property encouraged to join

- not every house will be selected for the project.

2,200 residents applied for this award to the Hometowns program. This program targets to complete 100 projects in 37 states in The US, spread over span urban, rural, and suburban communities. The government expect advantages to all community members, that includes citizens from all age, entrepreneur, students, and the other communities.

