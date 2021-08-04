The UNCG Invites Governor and Attorney General To Attend School Safety Summit

GREENSBORO, NC - The University of North Carolina (UNCG) at Greensboro hosted an open discussion on The School Safety Initiatives on Monday, August 2.

The summit is part of a partnership program between the UNCG, North Carolina Department of Public Safety, and The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction's Centre.

This summit attendee was Governor Roy Cooper, Chancellor Frank Gilliam, the NCDPS Chief Deputy Secretary Casandra Skinner, Attorney General Josh Stein, and the Department of Health and Human Services Chief Deputy Susan Gale Perry. The attendees were giving their opinion and insights for future school safety initiatives.

The initial discussion is in accordance with North Carolina new five-year strategic plan for school safety. All of the attendees were studying the current condition and making sure their opinion still synchronize with the five-year plan. However, this program has been developed for the last two years by the NCDPS and the others government officials.

The five-year State Action Plan for North Carolina was endorsed by the North Carolina Task Force for Safer School in June 2021. This plan contains all schools plan in North Carolina in 2021-2026 horizon, starting from PreK-12 to higher school levels. The goals for this program are promoting a positive learning environment, preventing the occurrence of school violence, protecting all school stakeholders from any incidents and school violence, strengthening the effective response to school violence and addressing the capacity to recover from school violence.

Highlighted topics during this submit were school justice partnership, resources on officer training, mental health services, and collaboration with the Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice System.

