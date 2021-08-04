Everything You Need To Know About Extreme Heat

LINCOLN, NC - Climate change happens because of human behaviour and affects human life in the future. Climate change can lead to extreme and uncertain weather changes.

Now some of the countries in The United States start to experience extreme heat this summer. According to National Weather Service Lincoln County, the temperature ranges within this week between 77°F and 87°F and consider as high level temperature.

The abnormal increase of temperature during summertime is called extreme heat. This phenomenon could be identified from the average temperature increase in a certain place that happens more than two days. Extreme heat is always followed by humid and muggy conditions, which make the condition much worse. There's a possibility to have heat-related illness following the temperature change.

Heat-related illness happens because the body temperature increases but it can't release the heat. In normal conditions, the body releases heat through sweat and urine. During extreme heat periods, it is difficult to sweat because the body temperature increases quickly than to decrease it. The factors that cause heat-related illness such as high levels of humidity, obesity rates, fever, lack of hydration, prescribe drugs, comorbidity, mental illness, poor circulations, too much sun exposure, and alcohol intake.

There are several types of hot-related illnesses starting with heatstroke, heat cramps, and heat exhaustion. Each illness has its symptoms and easy to recognize.

Heatstroke influences the body temperature increases above 103 Fahrenheit degrees, dry skin followed by redness and hot, strong and rapid pulse, dizziness, confusion, until unconsciousness. Heat cramps manifest muscle pains and/or stomach, arms, or legs spasms. Heat exhaustion causes too much sweat production, pale skin, muscle cramps, fatigue, fast or weak pulse, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomit, and faint

The person who vulnerable to heat-related illness are chidren, older adults, field workers, people with chronic comorbidity, and people with disabilities. To prevent illness, you can drink more water, keep your body temperature low by staying in an air-conditioned area, and wear light-colour clothes during the day.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.