The Executive Networking Conference 2021: Creating a Legacy

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Women's Business of Charlotte is appointed to hosts Executive Networking Conference 2021 on August 5-8, 2021.

The Executive Networking Conference (ENC) has begun in the middle 1980s as an instrument to build relationships and market opportunities for small scale businesses. It has evolved during the year as the state's premier professional development and networking event, convene and aspire minority, women-owned business and the other businesses development means.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/executive-networking-conference-2021-registration-143121515305?discount=%40CLIENT

The conference also celebrates the 35th anniversary of The National Institute of Economic Development. The theme of this year conference is "Enduring Strength and Legacy." Many officials will be the keynote speakers and attendees to this program, and they will be hosting their event before this conference.

On August 5, Governor Roy Cooper is appointed as the keynote speaker for the luncheon event. Beforehand, James Johnson Jr. and William R. Keenan Jr., the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School professors, will deliver the State of Diverse North Carolina in the morning. After luncheon, Willie Deese will conduct the Economics Development Roundtable Championship.

The agendas for the following day are an open discussion about Policy and Politics featuring Machelle Baker Sanders, Valerie Foushee, and Gladys Robinson. At the luncheon, Robert F. Smith fills in as the keynote speaker on the event. Last, Dr William Barber II acting as the moderator for open discussion about the past, present, and future economics in the afternoon.

On Friday evening, the program will conclude with an awards ceremony honoring the Institute's co-Founder, Ms Andrea Harris. Lewis H. Myers, Farad Ali, Dudley, Stella Adams, Tammie Hall, Wells Fargo, and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation are the recipients.

The Institute also encourage local community and neighborhood to be involved in The ENC 2021 via Eventbrite.

