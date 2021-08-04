Charlotte's Top 3 Beer Breweries

Adam Wilson/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC – Apart from being a city known for its financial growth, Charlotte is also known for its craft beer culture. Many breweries operate in Queen City.

The breweries in Charlotte are more than just a place to produce beer: they are, a place for community gatherings as they have a lot of events.

Here are the top 3 beer breweries in Charlotte:

1. Old Mecklenburg Brewery

Located at Yancey Road, Old Mecklenburg Brewery (OMB) is the oldest beer brewery in the city. They serve German-style beers and sticks to the oldest beer purity law in the world that only allows 4 ingredients—water, malt, hops, and yeast—to create their beers.

Built on expansive land, the OMG is a family-friendly place to go. The OMB opens daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., except on weekends in which they close at 11 p.m.

2. Wooden Robot Brewery

This brewery was built with the combination of traditional Belgian farmhouse reference and American craft brewing innovation. The highlight of this brewery is the use of 100% local malt and fresh fruit, herbs, and other specialty ingredients. Thus, this brewery also supports the local economy and community.

Wooden Robot Brewery has over 100 beers that are crafted with different methods and have unique taste notes for each of them. The place opens daily at 4 p.m. on weekdays, and at 12 p.m. on weekends.

3. NoDa Brewing Company

This brewery first operated in October 2011 and received a great response from the community, which led to the expansion of its other branches in Charlotte. NoDa Brewery Company claims to craft beers that are suitable for everyone’s likings.

They have both year-round brewed beers and seasonal brewed beers. Brizo Craft Spiked Seltzer is their newest addition which has all-natural, low carb, low-calorie, and less gluten.

