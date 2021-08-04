Mia Love Live's "This is My Brain on Anxiety: The Detailed Experience of an Anxious, Black Woman" at Duke Energy Theater

CHARLOTTE, NC - Mia Love Live will perform "This is My Brain on Anxiety: The Detailed Experience of an Anxious, Black Woman" on August 28, at Duke Energy Theater. It is her original production, which unravels the story of a Black woman grappling with anxiety. The show is presented by Mia Love Live Production.

Duke Energy theater is located at Spirit Square, Charlotte, Nc. The theater can accommodate up to 182 audience.

The show will give a detailed look into Love's personal and cultural journey to identify the cause of anxiety in the Black community. It is a part of her web series, "So Anxious", which aired in October 2020. The series was made to help people face their anxiety amid COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, she will educate people on what anxiety and other mental health challenges can do to people through storytelling, captivating graphics, music, and audience participation.

“The purpose of this show is to stop or to lessen the tip-toeing around the subject of mental health and address it" said Love

Ohavia Phillips, Charlotte online personality and community activist, will host the 5-part-show. She is the creator and host of the interactive web show, the Oh Show Live!, and the winner of Charlotte Magazine's top influencer in April.

The show will have two sessions, at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online via Carolina Tix, Blumenthal Arts, or the show's official website for $20. Mia is actively talking about the show on her instagram account—check out her account to stay informed. You can also contribute to the show through gofundme. The show is not suitable for children under the age of 7.

