10,000 Chromebooks from Bank of America for Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Students

Mecklenburg, NC - Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, or CMS, received a donation of 10,000 Chromebooks intended for students. The donation was presented by Bank of America as a part of its efforts to help the county eliminate digital divide among its residents.

Bank of America teamed up with Eliminate the Digital Divide (E2D) to deliver the Chromebooks to students before the 2021-2022 school year starts. E2D is a non-profit organization that is working to provide affordable access to necessary at-home technology and a digital literacy training. Those two things are important for students to have at their disposal to achieve success in education, careers, and more.

The devices were distributed on Thursday, July 29 with the help of Mecklenburg County, CMS, Novant Health, E2D, and the City of Charlotte. Selected students from 69 schools were prioritized to receive the donation. Most of the recipients were racially and ethnically diverse.

Apart from that, Bank of America has made a pledge to do 10,000 hours of volunteer to support students through other means, such as tutoring and mentoring.

“Access to technology is a crucial step in our commitment to equity and is necessary for success in the 21st century." said CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston.

Bank of America has committed to invest $6 million in Charlotte over the last five years. The commitment is realized through working with non-profit and government organizations. The goal is to provide support in education, employment, leadership training, and mentoring for students. So far, it has created programs like Big Brother Big Sisters, Mecklenburg Police Department's Envision Academy, Read Charlotte, the Mayor’s Youth Employment Program, and Freedom School Partners.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.