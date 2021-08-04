How alumni of Catawba College Sport Management spend the summer

CHARLOTTE, NC - Alumni from Catawba College majoring in Sport Management, both undergraduate and future graduate students are starting their career in baseball by working in Minor League Baseball, Major League Baseball, and USA Baseball during the summer. Although it requires an excellent work ethic and is quite challenging, playing baseball professionally can also be fun and delightful.

Catawba College's Sport Management is an interdisciplinary subject. This program teaches students the behind-the-scenes skills necessary for management in the sport's field. Students will be taught matters related to Sport Management such as facilities management, law, and leadership in the sports industry, intercollegiate athletic departments or professional sports organizations, as well as business basics such as finance, accounting, and management information systems. This program aims to help students excel in the sports industry and become knowledgeable in general business.

KJ Freeman, a graduate of Catawba College Sport Management, started his summer by working in the Minor League Baseball (MiLB), with Assistant General Manager of Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, Vince Marcucci. KJ Freeman stated that while he was working here, he got a lot of new insights into the baseball world as well as in the sport as a whole.

While working at MiLB, KJ Freeman stated that although he had a pretty heavy workload, it was still fun. KJ Freeman is responsible for creating social media content, helping with in-game promotions also helping with the merchandise. During game days, KJ Freeman played the role of carnival games, ticket taking, being a section leader, and more.

Aryn Dorr, class of '22, also worked with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. She was very grateful to be given the opportunity by Vince Marcucci to work with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. What she loved the most about the internship was the challenge. She had different tasks and jobs daily and that gave Dorr the opportunity to learn more about managing a sports team.

