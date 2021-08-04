Charlotte Business Journal Awarded City as Healthiest Place to Work

CHARLOTTE, N.C—For the past three years, The City of Charlotte has been listed by The Charlotte Business Journal as Healthiest Places to Work in the companies with 5000 employees category. This year is different because The City of Charlotte claimed the top position in its category.

According to Sheila Simpson, The Director of Human Resources Department, the well-being of the employees' life and their families feels more rewarding rather than the recognition. That condition can happen because of The Wellness Works.

The Wellness Works is a program that strongly supports the health and wellness of the employees by providing the platforms and resources that are useful to help achieve convenience for employees. Marathon health clinics: the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center wellness center, Employee Assistant Program (EAP) services are the example of resources that are available to use by the employee to help them become their best -19 selves.

The Covid-19 Pandemic event gave rise to various new policies that restrict people from doing everyday-life activities. This affects mental health, people are forced to pause their life that is caused by the pandemic. Regarding that situation, The Wellness Works expanded mental health services such as; the increase of the EAP benefit from six sessions per matter, per year to 10 per issue for 2020; executing grief support groups and programs focused on loneliness; creating guides for navigating mental health for employees and supervisors.

The next step of The Wellness Works’s plan is to resume in-person events in 2022. Nan Mann, the city’s benefits wellness plan administrator, stated that creating events that make the employees reunited and have fun together is what The Wellness Works planning in the future.

https://charlottenc.gov/newsroom/cityhighlights/Pages/Healthiest-Place-to-Work.aspx

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.