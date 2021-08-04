“The Language of Clay: Catawba Indian Pottery & Oral Traditions” as The New Exhibit in The Charlotte Museum History

CHARLOTTE, N.C—A brand-new exhibit at The Charlotte Museum of History will open on July 31, 2021. A new exhibit at the recently opened contains Nation pottery and related traditions. The new exhibit is called “The Language of Clay: Catawba Indian Pottery & Oral Traditions” prioritizing oral histories and the people behind the continuity of this tradition.

This exhibition will present varieties of clay pottery pieces that have been made since the 19th century to contemporary clay pottery works. The clay pottery displayed will have various patterns or motifs according to various legends and traditions, human faces, and the natural world.

What sets the Catawba pottery making from the others is not only the history of its origin. The process from the Catawba Nation is pottery making requires specific methods, such as rubbing stones, pit firing, and the coil method that had been taught from generation to generation.

The holding of 'The Language of Clay' is in honor of the history of the origin of Catawba pottery and artisanship in the Carolina Region. Carolina was one of the first areas visited by Europeans, the Indigenous people of Carolina were at the forefront of feeling the impact of genocide and colonization. Some of those who survived, including the people of Catabawa, tried to preserve the remnants of cultural heritage and traditions, such as pottery making. As the president and CEO of The Charlotte Museum of History, Adria Focht believes that building awareness of people of Charlotte awareness of the richness of local culture and heritage, is one of the main reasons for the opening of this exhibit. It is also a tribute to those who have fallen, trying to keep this tradition alive for centuries.

