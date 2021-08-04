Volunteer Opportunities Available in Davidson County Senior Services.

CHARLOTTE, NC — Davidson County Senior Services is in need of volunteer workers willing to help care for seniors in their daily lives.

Davidson County Senior Services has two agencies that require volunteer workers; Lexington Senior Services, and Thomasville Senior Services. Both have working hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Every manpower given by volunteers is very valuable for senior services. From meticulous operations of tax aid volunteers and office support to the simplest everyday life duties such as helping with work on nutrition sites and with Meals on Wheels.

The various positions available at Davidson County Senior Services include the Committees positions which serve the boards and committees of the agency for older adults; The position of Congregate Nutrition Sites in charge of assisting the nutrition site coordinator; Office Support in charge of doing general office work at the senior center; as well as the Senior Center Special Events tasked with assisting events held at the senior center.

Davidson County Senior Services events, which were temporarily suspended due to the pandemic, have reopened on July 1.

One event from Davidson County Senior Services that is of interest is an event called “Tablet Basic for Older Adults,” which teaches senior citizens the basic knowledge of technology using Android and Apple tablets. In this program, there is no requirement to have your tablet because the Senior Center provides them. Participants can also choose to join the program as a group or individually. For senior citizens who are over 60 years old, there will be no charge. The event will run for four weeks and is available in both Lexington and Thomasville

https://www.co.davidson.nc.us/387/Volunteers .

