Things You Need to Know About the Upcomings Cabarrus County Fair

Chris Chatham/unsplash

CABARRUS, NC - The Cabarrus County Agricultural Fair is back in town. The fair's opening day will be on Friday, September 10, 38 days from now, that is. It will go on for 9 days untill September 18, each with its own excitement.

The Fair will open at 4pm from monday to friday and at 1pm at saturday and sunday. Discount advance ticket sales is not available, however, the fair has a Discount Day and free general gate admissions on particular days and hours which will still enable you to save up some money.

You can get your ticket to ride at the Powers Midways ticket booths inside the fairgrounds. a ticket will cost you $1.50, while twenty and fifty tickets will cost you $20 and $50 respectively. Each ride needs 3 to 6 tickets. You can also buy a Ride Wristbrand, which will afford you unlimited mechanical ride access for one day, for $25,00. However, you need to add 3 tickets if you want to do the Air Ride even if you have the wristband with you. Merry Go Round, Fun Slide, and Kiddie Wheel are available for children under 36 inches.

There many food stands at the fair to choose from. Roasted Corn, Cotton Candy, Funnel Cake, Turkey Legs are among the food available at the fairgrounds. Hog Diggity Dog, Rocking a Ranch Petting Zoo, Nature's Wonderland Carvings, and many more entertainers as well as competitions will also be there.

Parking is free and you can go to the fairgrounds by parking shuttle on the weekend. You better leave you pets at home when visiting the fair for they are prohibited due to safety concerns. COVID-19 health and safety protocols are in place and regularly being reviewed. Visit the website for more informations about the fair.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.