Carolina Panthers added a New Linebacker

Dave Adamson/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC- Carolina Panthers sign linebacker Jonathan Celestin. This added force to the defensive team is made after Shaq Thompson had to leave the practice because of injury.

Charlotte-based American football team: the Panthers added Jonathan Celestin as linebacker. The team closed off the deal with Celestin, who was in the team for 2019 off-season. The 25-year-old player previously played at the University of Minnesota and had spent some time in several club such as the Falcons, Chargers, and Jets in addition to stint in the XFL.

New addition is made after Shaq Thompson had to limit his practice schedule due to injury. On last Saturday night’s practice, Thompson left the field late, walking in his own with the team’s athletic training staff alongside. Head coach Matt Rhule revealed the injury didn’t appear to be a major concern, but Thompson had to limit his activity as a precaution to get treatment.

"I don't know, didn't seem too serious; he just tightened up," Rhule said.

After Thompson was sent out from the field, Denzel Perryman subbed in to replace the linebacker for the rest of the practice alongside Jermaine Carter.

The Panthers revealed they are still short at the position. As for Monday, there were just eight roster entering camp. With fewer players joining the camp, the Panthers continue their packed practice schedule throughout this month.

In addition to the training camp, the team will greet fans of Carolina Panthers in 2021 Fan Fest, which set to be held on Friday, Aug. 6, at Bank of America Stadium. The event allows the fans to witness the Panthers practice on the stadium field. Live performances such as fireworks, laser show, and DJ will also entertain the crowd.

