Donate to Pediatric Cancer in The 12th Annual Joedance Film Festival

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Joedance Film Festival will be held again on August 5 - 7, 2021. This year the Joedance Film Festival will mark the twelfth time this festival has been held.

The Joedance Film Festival was held to honor Joe Restaino, diagnosed with Osteosarcoma (bone cancer) in his left leg. He was a swim team captain and received The Campbell Award: the second-highest honor awarded to a graduating senior.

He was accepted to the University of Pennsylvania and went to study there for one semester until his cancer recurred in December of 2008. After going through several medical procedures, Joe Restaino passed away in January 2010 at 20.

The Joedance Film Festival is hosted by The Charlotte Ballet Center for Dance and held annually on the first weekend of August in Uptown Charlotte's Fourth Ward neighborhood. Each year, The Joedance Film Festival will use the profits to donate to the pediatric cancer research area at Levine Children's Atrium Health.

The Evening Screenings will start at 7.30 p.m., while the Saturday Afternoon will begin at 2 p.m. This festival will be held virtually.

The Joedance Film Festival ticket prices range from $30 to $1000. Those hoping to get all-access passes for the 12th Annual Joedance Film Festival for three days can purchase tickets starting at $100. Three donor packages start at $250, $500, up to $1000. Each package has its own advantages according to the nominal given.

By presenting performing arts and a multicultural festival incorporating the power of cinema, Joedance hopes to increase awareness of Osteosarcoma and provide support for research and clinical trials for pediatric sarcomas, blastomas, and brain tumors.

https://www.joedance.org/joes-story

