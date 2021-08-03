The Cabarrus County Board of Education Have a New Superintendent

CABARRUS, NC - In its Work Session on Monday, August 2, The Cabarrus County Board of Education (BOE) informed the newly elected superintendent of Cabarrus County Schools Dr. John Kopicki. This will be the fourth time he serves as superintendent in four different school districts. He surpassed fourteen other candidates in the selection process thanks to his exceptional experiences in public education. He will take office on Monday, August 16, 2021.

Dr. Kopicki has had an extensive and thriving career in the field of public education of more than twenty-eight years in Pennsylvania. Prior to his current role, he was the superintendent of Central Bucks School (CBSD) District in Doylestown, Pa., where he devised and carried out a five-year plan for the school district focusing on technology, finance, facilities and operations, community connections, and teaching and learning.

He was also serving in the same position for Altoona Area School District and the Forest City Regional School District. Furthermore, he was the former principal and assistant principal for Scranton School District and an assistant principal for Western Wayne School District.

He is presently a member of the American Association of Supervisors and Administrators as well as the American Association of School Administrators.

Dr. Kopicki started his career as a high school social studies teacher in Scranton School District in 1992. After that, he worked at Keystone College as an adjunct professor. He went to Marywood University and acquired both his bachelor's degree in secondary education and master's degree in school leadership there. He proceeded to pursue his doctoral degree in educational administration at Temple University.

