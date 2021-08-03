The Bechtler Received $40,000 for Upcoming Exhibitions

Azka Firas/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art has received $40,000 Grants for Arts Projects awards from the National Endowment for the Arts to support its upcoming exhibition that is planned to open in 2022.

The fund will be utilized for the development, presentation, and research of the exhibition. It is planned to increase the attractiveness of the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art and its relationship to the world of modern art, the exact time for the opening of this new exhibit will be announced later this summer.

“The Bechtler is honored to be recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts at this level,” said the museum Executive Director, Todd D. Smith. “It is an early affirmation of our developing approach to exhibitions that seeks to expand the reach of the Bechtler to new national and international audiences.”

The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art was not the only project selected, more than 1,100 projects were selected in the second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2021 funding. A total of $27 million has been raised to be distributed to each selected.

In addition to the country sector and the arts sector, Ann Eilers, the NEA Acting Chairman, proudly announced that it will begin making donations to support arts organizations, such as the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, to reconnect with partners and audiences.

The Arts sector has encountered many limitations and has been sustained during the pandemic. In near future, it is expected to have the opportunity to share closer art experiences with people.

