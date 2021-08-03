Cabarrus County Ranked First in Digital Counties Survey

CABARRUS, NC - Cabarrus County with its Information Technology Systems (ITS) ranked first in the 19th annual Digital Counties Survey. Cabarrus County government won the 150,000 – 249,999 population category, repeating its success in 2019. The survey was held by The Center for Digital Government (CDG) and the National Association of Counties (NACo).

The county is followed by Arlington County, VA in the second place and Columbia County, GA in the third. According to the judges, cybersecurity and communication were the areas in which Cabarrus surpassed other counties. On its website, Government Technology wrote that Cabarrus County showed the commitment to the "mindset of business process improvement, as opposed to simple technological upgrading and spot fixes."

In its efforts to improve efficiencies and emergency response amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Cabarrus created a symptom checker to quickly identify workers with COVID symptoms and upgraded address data to accommodate better emergency response routing. Moreover, it provided remote workers with more than 400 laptops and used the empty desktops for the library system.

Cabarrus also came up with the digitalization of the emergency rental assistance applications to assist the distribution of the $6.5 million rental assistance funding the county received. The online system included chatbot, web forms, document management, and other features. It would notify whether or not applicants were eligible and provide a speedy process.

In addition, Cabarrus provided election support, by installing new software for the child welfare department and migration and included it into a new 911 emergency response platform.

Cabarrus County Chief Information Officer Todd Shanley said that none of this would be possible without the resiliency, diligence, and flexibility that his team showed despite the situation.

