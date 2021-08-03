Mecklenburg County Government's Solution to Extreme Heat

Markus Spiske/unsplash

MECKLENBURG, NC—Mecklenburg is now encountered extreme heat. The county, community, and The Charlotte Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office (CMEMO) together build a plan to overcome this disaster. They build cooling stations (spray grounds and pools) and provide shelter for those vulnerable to extreme heat.

The cooling station is accessible to all citizens, started operating on July 29 and it's located on Roof Above using its Day Services Centre. This place is available for those unhoused who take cover from the extreme heat.

The recreational places with spray-ground, pool, and center will be assigned as the cooling station as well. The recreational places that are available for cooling stations located at Clarks Creek Community Park, Captain Jack, Elizabeth Park, Cordelia Park, First Ward Park, Latta Park, Nevin Park, Romare Bearden park, and West Charlotte Recreation Centre.

Even the county also uses Charlotte-Mecklenburg Libraries as a safe house for those who need to be relieved from the extreme heat. The information of cooling stations in Charlotte Library is listed on the library website.

The county also initiates to supply fans to people who receive disability income in age 18, 59 and above 60. The destined individuals should give their ID to the Department of Social Services (DSS) and register online at https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/mecklenburgparks/activity/search/detail/113197?onlineSiteId=0&from_original_cui=true.

The fans will be distributed around Idlewild Road North, Johnston-Oehler Road, Eastway Park Drive, Holbrooks Road, Vilma Street, and Tyvola Road.

On the other hand, The County also helps families or individuals who have difficulties with energy bills due to the crisis, life-threatening or health-related emergencies. They can apply to the DSS Intervention program for energy bill assistance at MeckNC.gov/Energy or call (704) 336-3000.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.