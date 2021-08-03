City of Charlotte Will Host Its Second Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Conference

Christina @ wocintechchat.com/ unsplash

CHARLOTTE - The City of Charlotte will be hosting its second Diversity Equity and Inclusion Conference on November 7 to 10 at Hilton Charlotte University Palace, Charlotte, NC.

The conference will invite several experts from diverse backgrounds. They will discuss a range of diversity-related subjects including cultural diversity, how to define diversity, improvement in the recruitment process to increase diversity in the workplace, legal issues, and human relations.

The conference aims to make progress in education, understanding, and reception of diversity in the public sector and the community and to create an environment safe from discrimination, intimidation, and harassment of any kind. In addition, it will try to identify the organizational and personal obstacles which block the road to diversity and inclusion so that success can be achieved.

This conference is created for public safety employees, government officials, corporate leaders, and human resources to share knowledge and insights about diversity and inclusion and how to best achieve them across industry sectors. Activities include pres-conference, ConEd credits, team buildings, and vendors.

The event is hosted by Mecklenburg County Sheriff, Mecklenburg EMS Agency, and Charlotte Fire Department. The committee is trying to turn this into an annual event and it is hoped to be able to bring equal opportunity and higher awareness of cultural diversity. Registration can be done through the event’s website.

