Pianists are Back to Fill CLT Airport with Their Music

CHARLOTTE - Passengers at CLT Airport were once again entertained by the airport's regular piano players. After more than a year of absence due to COVID-19, they were back to fill the atrium with their music in June. Eight musicians are regularly playing for CLT airport.

Michael Coulson, one of the regular pianists, was happy to be back. He said that it brought him great joy to play for people from all around the world and to impact them with his music.

Emily Roland was another regular pianist. She began playing at CLT in 2001. She has been playing piano for 50 years, starting from when she was 5. As a music therapist, she sees her volunteer play at CLT as a continuation of her therapy work. Her favorite to play is the likes of Elton John and Billy Joel. However, she has been known to play pieces from the American hard rock band, Van Halen.

“Some of the most rewarding moments I’ve had at the Airport have been when people have been traveling on their way to and back from burying a family member,” Roland said. “They come up and tell her how the music I play eases their nerves, their minds and just makes them feel better.”

Roland also loves to play for military officials and for people whose flights include long transits and are thus stuck at the airport. She would take requests, listen for a bit, and then play them on her piano. She even had regulars who would stop by and request some songs whenever they were traveling through CLT.

Roland was happy to play longer than the three or four times most players perform at the airport. She once performed for six hours straight. She said that playing at CLT is personally and professionally fulfilling for her.

