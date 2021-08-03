Adult Volunteers Wanted in the California Raptor Center

Bart Heird/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC-The California Raptor Center now offers volunteer opportunities in the Adult Volunteering category. Caring, committed, and hardworking individuals are wanted.

With the majority of the facilities being outdoors, volunteers will work outside as well. Volunteers will gain new knowledge about wildlife and get firsthand experience of completely remarkable animals.

Although volunteer workers will get direct experience with animals, volunteers will not get many physical contacts with the raptors due to the concept of the California Raptor Center, which prioritizes wildlife to retain their natural instincts. Volunteers will only care for the birds from a distance and help educate visitors about them.

One of the positions available at the California Raptor Center is an Aviary Caretaker of resident birds. An Aviary Caretaker will be trained to assist in maintaining the cleanliness and top condition of the enclosures for the permanent residents of the California Raptor Center. They will be responsible for cleaning raptor perches and food stations or water bowls, washing down walls and floors of raptor aviaries, observing the raptor's behavior, and removing debris from enclosures.

An Aviary Caretaker will work for a 6-month period with minimum working hours of 4 hours per week starting at 10 a.m. every week. Applicants are also required to be over 16 years of age. To join this volunteering program, participants are required to pay as much as $30 for t-shirt, training, and name tag fees.

