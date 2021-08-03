Burke County Urges Citizen Vaccination to Combat COVID-19

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

BURKE COUNTY, NC – It seems like the COVID-19 pandemic is still lingering around. At the end of July, the cases increase in Burke County with 10,751 cumulative cases and approximately 293 active cases. Thus, the government urges the citizens to take the COVID-19 Vaccine as soon as possible to prevent the spread of the viruses.

Burke County is categorized as a high-risk place with 23.8 per 100,000 new cases with only 38.5 percent of vaccination rate. This is below the minimum standard of 70-85 percent of the population to reach herd immunity.

Summer camps and family vacations become the major reasons for the increase. The restrictions were also being lifted slowly, and it caused a higher chance of the virus spread. However, the government believes that this can be prevented by getting vaccinated.

The Executive Order 215 that ruled the mandatory capacity, gathering limits, social distancing, and wearing mask protocols had already expired on July 30, 2012. This adds the urgency for the citizens to get the COVID-19 Vaccine.

Burke County urges anyone aged 12 and above to get the Vaccine as an act of prevention. Citizens can register themselves for vaccination at www.myspot.nc.gov or contact the Burke County Health Department.

There will be medical screening to make sure that you are safe to get the Vaccine. After getting the shot, there might be several common side effects, such as muscle pain, headache, fever, and nausea. However, these side effects are normal, and you can take aspirin or ibuprofen to help relieve the pain.